Rhode Island hosts King and Richmond

Richmond Spiders (18-7, 10-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-14, 5-7 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits the Rhode Island Rams after Jordan King scored 24 points in Richmond’s 90-74 victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams have gone 9-5 at home. Rhode Island has a 7-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spiders are 10-2 in A-10 play. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Rhode Island makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Richmond has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Spiders match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. David Green is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

King is averaging 18.7 points for the Spiders. Dji Bailey is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

