Reese scores 20 points, Maryland busts out of slump with 63-46 victory over Rutgers

Julian Reese scored 20 points, Jordan Geronimo contributed a double-double and Maryland snapped out of a recent slump by defeating Rutgers 63-46 on Sunday.

Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 20 points, Jordan Geronimo contributed a double-double and Maryland snapped out of a recent slump by defeating Rutgers 63-46 on Sunday.

The Terrapins (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) had lost five of their previous six games since the beginning of February and were 3-7 in their last 10.

After leading by 12 points at halftime, Maryland quickly extended its lead in the second half, holding Rutgers to two free throws and one made basket in the first five minutes. All five starters scored and the Terps’ 12-4 opening run left them with a 43-22 lead after Reese completed a three-point play.

Trailing 47-29 a couple of minutes later, Jeremiah Williams scored six points and Austin Williams added two in an 8-0 run that got the Scarlet Knights within 10 points. Maryland responded with a 7-0 run and the Terrapins led 54-37 with 7 minutes to go. Rutgers scored only seven points the rest of the game.

Reese’s 20 points came on 8 of 11 shooting and 4 of 6 free throws. Geronimo had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Jahmir Young had 12 points and nine assists, and Donta Scott added 11 points.

Aundre Hyatt led Rutgers (14-13, 6-10) with 13 points on 3 for 8 shooting and 6 of 8 free throws. No Rutgers player made more than three baskets.

Although the Terrapins led for nearly all of the first half, their lead was only 20-18 near the 6-minute mark. From there, they hit 3-pointers on three of their next four possessions to go ahead 29-18. Rutgers did not score over the final 6 minutes and Maryland led 30-18 at halftime.

Up next for Maryland is a home game against Northwestern on Wednesday. Rutgers hosts Michigan on Thursday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

x

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.