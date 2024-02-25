Records leads Colgate against American after 21-point outing

American Eagles (14-14, 8-7 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (20-8, 14-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

American Eagles (14-14, 8-7 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (20-8, 14-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -11; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the American Eagles after Keegan Records scored 21 points in Colgate’s 67-62 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Raiders have gone 10-2 at home. Colgate averages 15.5 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Braeden Smith with 6.0.

The Eagles are 8-7 against Patriot League opponents. American is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colgate’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game American gives up. American averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Colgate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Records is averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Matt Rogers is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Matt Mayock is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 73.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.