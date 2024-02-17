Radford takes on High Point following Smith’s 23-point outing

Radford Highlanders (13-13, 3-8 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-6, 10-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (13-13, 3-8 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-6, 10-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the High Point Panthers after DaQuan Smith scored 23 points in Radford’s 85-69 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers are 13-1 on their home court. High Point is second in the Big South with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 3.6.

The Highlanders are 3-8 against Big South opponents. Radford is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

High Point scores 84.4 points, 13.6 more per game than the 70.8 Radford allows. Radford averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Trae Benham is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

Smith is averaging 14.8 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

