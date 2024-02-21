Radford faces Gardner-Webb following Giles’ 24-point game

Radford Highlanders (13-14, 3-9 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-14, 8-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (13-14, 3-9 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-14, 8-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Kenyon Giles scored 24 points in Radford’s 99-74 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 8-3 in home games. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South scoring 74.2 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Highlanders are 3-9 in Big South play. Radford ranks seventh in the Big South with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 2.9.

Gardner-Webb averages 74.2 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.8 Radford gives up. Radford averages 72.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 73.0 Gardner-Webb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. DQ Nicholas is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

DaQuan Smith is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 14.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.