Quinnipiac visits James and Rider

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-7, 11-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-16, 8-8 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-7, 11-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-16, 8-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Mervin James scored 20 points in Rider’s 78-75 win over the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs are 7-4 on their home court. Rider is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats have gone 11-4 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is seventh in the MAAC allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Rider’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

