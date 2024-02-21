Queens visits Gateretse and Stetson

Queens Royals (11-17, 5-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-10, 9-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Queens Royals (11-17, 5-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-10, 9-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Queens Royals after Aubin Gateretse scored 23 points in Stetson’s 61-60 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters are 10-1 on their home court. Stetson has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Royals have gone 5-8 against ASUN opponents. Queens ranks sixth in the ASUN with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Cash averaging 1.5.

Stetson averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Queens allows. Queens has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

AJ McKee is averaging 18.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 82.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.