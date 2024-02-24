Purdue Fort Wayne visits Milwaukee after Roberts’ 31-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-10, 9-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (14-14, 9-8 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-10, 9-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (14-14, 9-8 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Anthony Roberts scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 85-59 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers have gone 9-4 at home. Milwaukee has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mastodons are 9-8 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Milwaukee is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Milwaukee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Faizon Fields is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jalen Jackson is shooting 52.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

