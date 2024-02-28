Pruitt leads Lipscomb against Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (8-21, 4-10 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (18-11, 9-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (8-21, 4-10 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (18-11, 9-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -11; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Bellarmine Knights after Will Pruitt scored 30 points in Lipscomb’s 90-85 victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 10-1 in home games. Lipscomb leads the ASUN averaging 37.1 points in the paint. Pruitt leads the Bisons scoring 6.9.

The Knights have gone 4-10 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 5-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lipscomb’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Lipscomb has given up to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J McGinnis is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 12.7 points. Derrin Boyd is shooting 54.7% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Bash Wieland is averaging 14 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.