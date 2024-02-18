Prairie View A&M faces Grambling following Smith’s 22-point game

Grambling Tigers (12-13, 9-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-15, 5-7 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Grambling Tigers (12-13, 9-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-15, 5-7 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Grambling Tigers after Charles Smith IV scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 77-71 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Panthers are 5-3 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 9-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling ranks fourth in the SWAC scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Antwan Barnett averaging 8.0.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 66.2 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 76.4 Prairie View A&M gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 15.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 10.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.