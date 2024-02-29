Portland faces Santa Clara, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Santa Clara Broncos (18-11, 9-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-20, 3-11 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Santa Clara Broncos (18-11, 9-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-20, 3-11 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -10.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into the matchup with Santa Clara as losers of five straight games.

The Pilots are 7-6 on their home court. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 1.6.

The Broncos are 9-5 in WCC play. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 4.6.

Portland averages 71.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 71.9 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 76.7 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 80.9 Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Adama Bal is averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. O’Neil is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.