Portland faces Pepperdine, seeks to end 3-game skid

Portland Pilots (9-18, 3-9 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (10-17, 3-9 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Pepperdine.

The Waves have gone 8-7 in home games. Pepperdine is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Pilots are 3-9 in WCC play. Portland is sixth in the WCC scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Robertson averaging 6.9.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game Portland gives up. Portland’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (48.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is averaging 17 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Robertson is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Pilots: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

