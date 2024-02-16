Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Pierce double-double leads Princeton…

Pierce double-double leads Princeton to 72-63 victory over Brown

The Associated Press

February 16, 2024, 10:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Pierce finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds to power Princeton to a 72-63 victory over Brown on Friday night.

Xaivian Lee totaled 17 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (18-3, 6-2 Ivy League). Matt Allocco pitched in with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Nana Owusu-Anane led the way for the Bears (6-17, 2-6) with 17 points. Kino Lilly Jr. added 14 points and six assists. AJ Lesburt Jr. scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up