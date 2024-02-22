Pennsylvania plays Dartmouth after Slajchert’s 32-point performance

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-15, 1-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-17, 1-8 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-15, 1-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-17, 1-8 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Dartmouth Big Green after Clark Slajchert scored 32 points in Pennsylvania’s 71-64 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Big Green have gone 5-5 in home games. Dartmouth averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Quakers are 1-8 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the Ivy League giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Dartmouth is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania averages 73.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 70.6 Dartmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Munro is averaging 6.5 points for the Big Green. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Slajchert is averaging 17.5 points for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Quakers: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.