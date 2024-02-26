Penn State visits Iowa after Dix’s 20-point performance

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-14, 8-9 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-12, 8-9 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9…

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-14, 8-9 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-12, 8-9 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays the Penn State Nittany Lions after Josh Dix scored 20 points in Iowa’s 95-85 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hawkeyes are 11-3 on their home court. Iowa leads the Big Ten averaging 39.1 points in the paint. Owen Freeman leads the Hawkeyes with 8.4.

The Nittany Lions have gone 8-9 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). Penn State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Iowa.

Kanye Clary is averaging 16.7 points for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.