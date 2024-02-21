Pember leads UNC Asheville against Longwood after 25-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-9, 11-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-11, 4-8 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-9, 11-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-11, 4-8 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays the Longwood Lancers after Drew Pember scored 25 points in UNC Asheville’s 86-55 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Lancers are 11-3 in home games. Longwood leads the Big South averaging 38.9 points in the paint. Szymon Zapala leads the Lancers scoring 12.0.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in Big South play.

Longwood averages 75.2 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 73.3 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Walyn Napper is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.