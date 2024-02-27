Pearson scores 25 to guide Ball State over Central Michigan 79-71

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 25 points as Ball State beat Central Michigan 79-71 on Tuesday…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 25 points as Ball State beat Central Michigan 79-71 on Tuesday night.

Pearson was 9-of-13 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (14-14, 6-9 Mid-American Conference). Davion Bailey finished with 18 points and five rebounds. Jalin Anderson pitched in with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Paul McMillan IV led the Chippewas (16-12, 10-5) with 25 points. Derrick Butler had 16 points and seven rebounds. Markus Harding added with seven points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

