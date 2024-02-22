Patterson and Sacramento State host Montana

Sacramento State Hornets (6-21, 2-12 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-9, 8-5 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-21, 2-12 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-9, 8-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -13; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Montana Grizzlies after Austin Patterson scored 29 points in Sacramento State’s 80-75 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies are 10-3 on their home court. Montana has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 2-12 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Duncan Powell averaging 4.5.

Montana is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.5% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is averaging 15.7 points for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Powell is averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 58.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

