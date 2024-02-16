Pascarelli, Brickner help Marist knock off Canisius 78-55

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli and Isaiah Brickner scored 16 points apiece and Marist rolled to a 78-55 victory…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli and Isaiah Brickner scored 16 points apiece and Marist rolled to a 78-55 victory over Canisius on Friday night.

Pascarelli added five rebounds and five assists for the Red Foxes (14-9, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brickner also had five assists. Jadin Collins scored 15.

Tre Dinkins led the way for the Golden Griffins (9-15, 4-10) with 15 points. Siem Uijtendaal added 12 points, while Cam Palesse totaled nine points and eight rebounds.

