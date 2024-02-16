Live Radio
Pascarelli, Brickner help Marist knock off Canisius 78-55

The Associated Press

February 16, 2024, 10:06 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli and Isaiah Brickner scored 16 points apiece and Marist rolled to a 78-55 victory over Canisius on Friday night.

Pascarelli added five rebounds and five assists for the Red Foxes (14-9, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brickner also had five assists. Jadin Collins scored 15.

Tre Dinkins led the way for the Golden Griffins (9-15, 4-10) with 15 points. Siem Uijtendaal added 12 points, while Cam Palesse totaled nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

