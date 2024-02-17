Parker and Idaho State host Idaho

Idaho State Bengals (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Idaho State Bengals (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays the Idaho Vandals after Brayden Parker scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 88-82 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals are 5-8 on their home court. Idaho is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Bengals are 6-7 in Big Sky play. Idaho State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Idaho scores 69.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 69.5 Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 71.5 Idaho allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 70.1% over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Parker is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 15.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

