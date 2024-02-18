Panzo and Iona host Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (12-11, 8-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-11, 8-5 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (12-11, 8-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-11, 8-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -6; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Wheza Panzo scored 21 points in Iona’s 73-63 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels have gone 8-3 at home. Iona scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Peacocks are 8-6 in conference matchups. Saint Peter’s has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iona averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 65.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 71.6 Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Gordon is averaging 16 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Panzo is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

Latrell Reid is scoring 11.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Peacocks. Roy Clarke is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

