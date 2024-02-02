Pacific visits San Francisco following Mogbo’s 21-point outing

Pacific Tigers (6-17, 0-8 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (17-6, 6-2 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (6-17, 0-8 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (17-6, 6-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays the Pacific Tigers after Jonathan Mogbo scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 95-79 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons have gone 11-1 at home. San Francisco averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Marcus Williams with 3.8.

The Tigers are 0-8 in WCC play. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

San Francisco makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (47.2%). Pacific averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than San Francisco gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dons. Mogbo is averaging 15.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Judson Martindale is averaging 10.5 points for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

