Pacific visits Gonzaga following Ike’s 23-point showing

Pacific Tigers (6-21, 0-12 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-6, 9-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Pacific Tigers (6-21, 0-12 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-6, 9-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts the Pacific Tigers after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 91-74 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-2 at home. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Anton Watson averaging 5.1.

The Tigers are 0-12 against WCC opponents. Pacific is seventh in the WCC scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Cam Denson averaging 5.9.

Gonzaga makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (47.4%). Pacific averages 64.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 68.6 Gonzaga allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Moe Odum is averaging 8.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Tigers. Judson Martindale is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 62.5 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

