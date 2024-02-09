Pacific hosts San Diego after McKinney’s 24-point game

San Diego Toreros (14-11, 4-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-19, 0-10 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (14-11, 4-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-19, 0-10 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the Pacific Tigers after Wayne McKinney III scored 24 points in San Diego’s 79-77 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Tigers are 5-9 on their home court. Pacific ranks sixth in the WCC with 13.4 assists per game led by Moe Odum averaging 4.8.

The Toreros are 4-6 in conference games. San Diego gives up 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Pacific scores 64.5 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 76.4 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Toreros match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale is scoring 10.0 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

McKinney is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 64.0 points, 24.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.