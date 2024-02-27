Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Osojnik scores 22, Eastern…

Osojnik scores 22, Eastern Michigan edges Western Michigan 70-67

The Associated Press

February 27, 2024, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Arne Osojnik scored 22 points to help Eastern Michigan hold off Western Michigan 70-67 on Tuesday night.

Osojnik added seven rebounds for the Eagles (12-16, 5-10 Mid-American Conference). Tyson Acuff had 17 points and three steals. Jalin Billingsley totaled 13 points and eight rebounds.

Javaughn Hannah led the Broncos (10-18, 7-8) with 18 points. Javonte Brown added 16 points and three blocks. Seth Hubbard pitched in with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up