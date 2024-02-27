Osojnik scores 22, Eastern Michigan edges Western Michigan 70-67

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Arne Osojnik scored 22 points to help Eastern Michigan hold off Western Michigan 70-67 on Tuesday…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Arne Osojnik scored 22 points to help Eastern Michigan hold off Western Michigan 70-67 on Tuesday night.

Osojnik added seven rebounds for the Eagles (12-16, 5-10 Mid-American Conference). Tyson Acuff had 17 points and three steals. Jalin Billingsley totaled 13 points and eight rebounds.

Javaughn Hannah led the Broncos (10-18, 7-8) with 18 points. Javonte Brown added 16 points and three blocks. Seth Hubbard pitched in with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

