Oregon State plays Oregon after Pope’s 30-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (12-16, 4-13 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (18-9, 10-6 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -12.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits the Oregon Ducks after Jordan Pope scored 30 points in Oregon State’s 85-73 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Ducks are 11-2 on their home court. Oregon averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 4-13 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Oregon is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Oregon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is averaging 12.2 points for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Pope is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

