Oregon State beats Stanford 85-73 behind Pope’s 30 points, gets first road win and ends 7-game skid

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 30 points and Oregon State beat Stanford 85-73 on Saturday, ending a seven-game losing streak and getting its first road win of the season.

Pope hit three 3-pointers and was 10 of 17 from the floor, finishing one point shy of matching a career best. Michael Rataj scored a career-high 22 points, made four from deep and grabbed 10 rebounds for Oregon State (12-16, 4-13 Pac-12), which entered the game on an 11-game road losing streak.

Tyler Bilodeau added 18 points for Oregon State. Dexter Akanno chipped in with 11. The Beavers shot 53% (29 of 55) overall, made 19 of 23 free throws and outrebounded the Cardinal 39-22.

Maxime Raynaud, who leads Stanford averaging 14.8 points, scored 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Brandon Angel added 15 points for Stanford (12-15, 7-10), which made seven 3-pointers but was 16 of 24 (67%) at the free-throw line.

Stanford’s Spencer Jones entered two 3s shy of surpassing Chasson Randle’s (2011-2015) program-record 304 from long range. He made two 3s to start the game and broke the record at the 17-minute mark. Jones made three 3s and scored 11 first-half points, and he finished with 13 points before fouling out with about five minutes left.

Pope scored 17 points and Bilodeau and Rataj combined for 17 more as the Beavers shot 52% (14 of 27) in the first half for a 38-32 advantage. Raynaud scored 19 first-half points for the Cardinal.

A 14-0 run gave Stanford a 50-47 lead with 12:30 remaining. It was then tied twice before Oregon State pulled away on a 17-6 surge for a 71-60 advantage with 4:25 left. Stanford cut the deficit to 78-71 but didn’t get closer.

Oregon State plays at Oregon on Wednesday.

Stanford plays the first of three consecutive road games, starting with Utah on Thursday.

