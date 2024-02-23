Omaha visits UMKC after Brown’s 27-point game

Omaha Mavericks (14-15, 7-7 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (13-15, 7-6 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Omaha Mavericks (14-15, 7-7 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (13-15, 7-6 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Jamar Brown scored 27 points in UMKC’s 82-78 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Kangaroos are 9-3 on their home court. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Anderson Kopp averaging 8.0.

The Mavericks are 7-7 against Summit League opponents. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit League with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 6.5.

UMKC is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 75.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the 70.5 UMKC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Tony Osburn averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is shooting 43.5% and averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

