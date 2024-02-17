Ole Miss faces Missouri in conference showdown

Missouri Tigers (8-16, 0-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 5-6 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri Tigers (8-16, 0-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 5-6 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -10; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Allen Flanigan and the Ole Miss Rebels host Sean East and the Missouri Tigers.

The Rebels are 13-1 on their home court. Ole Miss averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-11 in SEC play. Missouri has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Missouri allows. Missouri averages 72.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 71.6 Ole Miss gives up.

The Rebels and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 16.8 points and 1.8 steals. Flanigan is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

East is averaging 15.6 points and four assists for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.