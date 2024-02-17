Old Dominion faces Georgia State on home slide

Georgia State Panthers (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-20, 2-12 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-20, 2-12 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays Georgia State looking to stop its five-game home losing streak.

The Monarchs are 4-8 on their home court. Old Dominion has a 6-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 5-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Leslie Nkereuwem averaging 8.0.

Old Dominion is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Dwon Odom is averaging 11.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Lucas Taylor is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.