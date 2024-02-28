Okwuosa’s game-winning layup leads Boston University past Lehigh 64-62 in OT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 18 points, Ethan Okwuosa made a game-winning layup just before the buzzer in…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 18 points, Ethan Okwuosa made a game-winning layup just before the buzzer in overtime and Boston University beat Lehigh 64-62 on Wednesday night.

Alexander was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Terriers (14-16, 9-8 Patriot League). Miles Brewster scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Otto Landrum had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the Mountain Hawks (12-16, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Dominic Parolin added 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Lehigh. Keith Higgins Jr. also had eight points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Mountain Hawks.

Parolin capped the scoring in regulation at 58-all with 3:48 remaining.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

