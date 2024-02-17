Ohio State hosts Edey and No. 2 Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (14-11, 4-10 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (14-11, 4-10 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes after Zach Edey scored 24 points in Purdue’s 84-76 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes are 10-4 on their home court. Ohio State ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Felix Okpara paces the Buckeyes with 6.6 boards.

The Boilermakers have gone 12-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Purdue has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Boilermakers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Lance Jones is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 12.8 points. Edey is shooting 58.6% and averaging 24.8 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

