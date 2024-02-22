Oakland beats Robert Morris 63-43

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 22 points as Oakland beat Robert Morris 63-43 on Thursday night. Townsend…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 22 points as Oakland beat Robert Morris 63-43 on Thursday night.

Townsend added 17 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (19-10, 14-4 Horizon League). D.Q. Cole scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Jack Gohlke had nine points and was 3 of 10 shooting (3 for 9 from 3-point range).

Alvaro Folgueiras finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Colonials (10-18, 6-11). Robert Morris also got 11 points from TJ Wainwright.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

