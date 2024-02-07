Notre Dame visits McCain and No. 9 Duke

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-15, 2-9 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (16-5, 7-3 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-15, 2-9 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (16-5, 7-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -16.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Jared McCain scored 23 points in Duke’s 93-84 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-2 in home games. Duke is ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Kyle Filipowski paces the Blue Devils with 8.5 boards.

The Fighting Irish are 2-9 in conference play. Notre Dame ranks eighth in the ACC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kebba Njie averaging 2.1.

Duke scores 81.1 points, 15.6 more per game than the 65.5 Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame averages 61.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 68.4 Duke gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is averaging 10.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Blue Devils. Filipowski is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Markus Burton is averaging 16 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.