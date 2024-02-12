Northwestern State hosts New Orleans after Hart’s 21-point game

New Orleans Privateers (8-16, 3-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-18, 4-7 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Orleans Privateers (8-16, 3-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-18, 4-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -3; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Northwestern State Demons after Carlos Hart scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 89-83 loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Demons have gone 5-5 in home games. Northwestern State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Privateers are 3-8 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Southland scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Johnson averaging 6.3.

Northwestern State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northwestern State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demons. Cliff Davis is averaging 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Johnson is averaging 21.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

