Northern Iowa hosts Valparaiso after Schwieger’s 26-point performance

Valparaiso Beacons (6-23, 2-16 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-13, 10-8 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -15.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Cooper Schwieger scored 26 points in Valparaiso’s 80-68 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Panthers are 10-3 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks sixth in the MVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Heise averaging 5.6.

The Beacons are 2-16 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso allows 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

Northern Iowa is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 68.0 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 71.2 Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Schwieger is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Beacons. Isaiah Stafford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 68.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

