Northern Colorado faces Sacramento State following Reaves’ 27-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (15-10, 8-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-20, 2-11 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Dejour Reaves scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 82-72 overtime loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets have gone 5-6 in home games. Sacramento State ranks third in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Bears have gone 8-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky scoring 11.8 fast break points per game.

Sacramento State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Saint Thomas is averaging 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Reaves is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 57.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

