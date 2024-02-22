Northern Colorado faces Idaho after Reaves’ 24-point showing

Idaho Vandals (10-16, 4-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-10, 9-4 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (10-16, 4-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-10, 9-4 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Idaho Vandals after Dejour Reaves scored 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 80-75 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bears are 10-2 in home games. Northern Colorado scores 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Vandals are 4-9 in conference matchups. Idaho is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Colorado makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Idaho averages 69.1 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 77.8 Northern Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saint Thomas is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bears. Reaves is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Quinn Denker is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

