North Texas visits UAB after Edwards’ 30-point game

North Texas Mean Green (14-10, 7-5 AAC) at UAB Blazers (16-8, 8-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Texas Mean Green (14-10, 7-5 AAC) at UAB Blazers (16-8, 8-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -2.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on the UAB Blazers after Jason Edwards scored 30 points in North Texas’ 76-66 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Blazers are 10-3 in home games. UAB is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mean Green are 7-5 in conference games. North Texas is fourth in college basketball allowing 60.7 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

UAB makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). North Texas has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Edwards averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Aaron Scott is averaging 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

