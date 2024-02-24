North Carolina Central hosts Hupstead and Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-15, 3-6 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 5-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-15, 3-6 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 5-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Troy Hupstead scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 75-67 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Eagles are 8-2 on their home court. North Carolina Central is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 3-6 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore allows 70.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

North Carolina Central is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 65.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 68.2 North Carolina Central gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Hupstead is scoring 13.2 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 13.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

