No. 9 Oregon State pulls away late, beats Washington State 65-52

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Lily Hansford scored 11 points and Timea Gardner added 10 to lead No. 9 Oregon State to a 65-52 win over Washington State on Friday night.

Talia von Oelhoffen hit a 3 to give Oregon State (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) a double-digit lead and followed with a jumper that ignited a 14-2 run to close out the victory.

Bella Murekatete led Washington State (16-12, 5-10) with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Freshman Eleonora Villa added 10 points.

Oregon State bounced back from a 58-50 loss to No. 10 USC on Sunday, its first loss in nearly a month.

Washington State, playing the first of its final two home games of the season, trailed 19-14 after one quarter.

Jessica Clarke hit a jumper and Kyra Gardner connected on a 3-pointer to tie the game less than two minutes into the second quarter. Gardner’s jumper with 5:45 left in the first half put the Cougars up 23-21.

Hansford hit a 3-pointer a minute later that put the Beavers back in front, 26-23, and they extended the advantage to 32-27 by halftime and pulled away in the second half.

Hansford was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc and 4 for 4 from the field. Kelsey Rees contributed nine points and nine rebounds as the Beavers shot 50% from the field (26 of 52) and went 6 for 17 from long distance. Oregon State held a 39-28 rebounding edge.

Washington State shot 36.7% (22 of 60) from the floor, including 2 for 10 from 3-point distance.

Oregon State travels to face Washington Sunday. Washington State hosts Oregon on Sunday.

