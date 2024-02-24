No. 6 Iowa State hosts West Virginia after Battle’s 24-point performance

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-17, 4-9 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-17, 4-9 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-6, 9-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -18; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones after Raequan Battle scored 24 points in West Virginia’s 77-67 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Cyclones are 15-0 in home games. Iowa State ranks seventh in college basketball allowing 62.9 points per game while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 4-9 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Iowa State averages 78.2 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 74.5 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Quinn Slazinski is averaging 12.9 points for the Mountaineers. Battle is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.