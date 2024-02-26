No. 25 BYU visits Dickinson and No. 9 Kansas

BYU Cougars (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-6, 9-5 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-6, 9-5 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas hosts the No. 25 BYU Cougars after Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points in Kansas’ 86-67 victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Jayhawks are 14-0 in home games. Kansas is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 7-7 against Big 12 opponents. BYU scores 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Kansas makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). BYU has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Cougars meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Dickinson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Noah Waterman is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

