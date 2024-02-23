No. 23 Texas Tech visits Johnson and UCF

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-12, 4-9 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-12, 4-9 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Darius Johnson scored 29 points in UCF’s 77-67 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Knights are 10-5 on their home court. UCF ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 38.1 rebounds. Ibrahima Diallo leads the Knights with 6.0 boards.

The Red Raiders have gone 8-5 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the Big 12 allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

UCF averages 71.9 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 68.7 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech averages 9.5 more points per game (76.5) than UCF gives up to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Knights. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

Pop Isaacs is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 assists. Chance McMillian is shooting 48.9% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

