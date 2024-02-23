No. 21 Washington beats No. 4 Arizona 77-74 for its 8th straight victory, Pac-12 lead

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaylen Wells had a 4-point play in the final minute and scored 27 points to help…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaylen Wells had a 4-point play in the final minute and scored 27 points to help No. 21 Washington State beat No. 4 Arizona 77-74 on Thursday night for its eighth straight victory.

Washington State (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) won in its first game in the AP Top 25 since the 2007-08 season and leapfrogged the Wildcats (20-6, 11-4) for first place in the conference race.

Arizona’s Caleb Love drove to the hoop for a layup and got fouled with 51.2 seconds left, hitting the free throw to complete the 3-point play for a 74-71 lead. Wells responded on the next possession with a corner 3 — also while being fouled — and made the free throw for a 4-point play and a 75-74 lead with 24.6 seconds left.

The Wildcats had a chance to win, but Love was called for traveling after slipping and falling on a drive to the basket with 4.7 seconds left. Wells hit two free throws with 2.7 seconds left for a 77-74 lead that sealed the game.

Arizona lost for the first time at home this season after winning 13 straight. Love led the Wildcats with 27 points and Oumar Ballo had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 3 PURDUE 96, RUTGERS 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 25 points on near-perfect shooting, Camden Heide added a career-high 18 and Purdue routed Rutgers.

Edey was 7 of 8 from the field and made 11 free throws without a miss. He also had seven rebounds. Heide was 7 for 7 from the field, making four 3-pointers, after entering the game averaging 3.0 points. Lance Jones added 17 points for the Boilermakers (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten).

Jeremiah Williams scored 12 points for Rutgers (14-12, 6-9). Noah Fernandes had 11.

