No. 20 Florida Atlantic faces Tulsa following Davis’ 28-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (17-4, 7-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (17-4, 7-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida Atlantic plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Johnell Davis scored 28 points in Florida Atlantic’s 66-63 win over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 8-1 at home. Florida Atlantic averages 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-5 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks ninth in the AAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Cobe Williams averaging 3.9.

Florida Atlantic scores 82.5 points, 10.3 more per game than the 72.2 Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Florida Atlantic gives up.

The Owls and Golden Hurricane meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 18.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Williams is averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.