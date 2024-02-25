No. 2 Ohio State beats Maryland for 14th straight win, claims share of Big Ten regular-season title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 20 points and No. 2 Ohio State clinched at least a share of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 20 points and No. 2 Ohio State clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a 79-66 win over Maryland on Sunday.

Jacy Sheldon had 17 points for the surging Buckeyes (24-4, 15-1 Big Ten), who won their 14th straight game with two to go in the regular season. They can capture the conference title outright with a win in one of those.

Cotie McMahon finished with 15 points despite picking up her fourth foul in the third period.

Bri McDaniel had 21 points and Brinae Alexander added 16 for the Terrapins (16-11, 8-8), who had their four-game win streak snapped.

NO. 4 IOWA 101, ILLINOIS 85

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for her 16th career triple-double as Iowa bounced back from a loss to No. 14 Indiana.

Clark leads Division I with five triple-doubles, and Hannah Stuelke scored 20 points for Iowa (24-4, 13-3 Big Ten).

Molly Davis had 17 points and Kate Martin had 13 for the Hawkeyes. Iowa, the nation’s leader in scoring offense at 91.8 points per game, topped the 100-point mark for the ninth time this season.

Makira Cook scored 26 points to lead Illinois (13-13, 7-9). Genesis Bryant had 19 points, Adalia McKenzie had 13, Camille Hobby 12 and Kendall Bostic finished with 10 points and 17 rebounds.

NO. 8 VIRGINIA TECH 74, NORTH CAROLINA 62

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 34 points and Virginia Tech won its 10th straight game.

Kitley shot 11 for 17 from the floor and 12 for 14 from the line for the Hokies (23-4, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who clinched a share of the ACC’s regular-season crown.

Deja Kelly led the Tar Heels (18-10, 10-6) with 29 points. North Carolina had its three-game win streak halted.

KANSAS 58, NO. 10 KANSAS STATE 55

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Freshman S’Mya Nichols scored 22 points to lead Kansas to its sixth win in seven games.

Taiyanna Jackson added 11 points and Holly Kersgieter scored 10 for Kansas (16-11, 9-7 Big 12), which closed out the victory with an 11-4 run.

Ayoka Lee scored 14 points and Taryn Sides added 11 for Kansas State (23-5, 12-4), which has gone 3-4 in its last seven games.

NO. 13 LSU 75, TENNESSEE 60

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and Angel Reese added 11 points and 16 rebounds as LSU used a late 16-2 run for the win.

Reese scored four points in the decisive run and surpassed 2,000 career points, and Mikaylah Williams had 15 points for LSU (24-2, 11-3 SEC).

Rickea Jackson scored 16 points, giving her 1,009 for her career, and added nine rebounds for the Lady Vols (16-10, 9-5). Tamari Key had 10 points.

NO. 17 SYRACUSE 63, PITTSBURGH 53

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored 15 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter and moved into the fifth spot on the women’s NCAA Division I career scoring list as Syracuse used a late rally for the win.

Fair moved into fifth place on the career scoring list, passing Brittney Griner, who scored 3,283 points for Baylor from 2009 through 2013. Fair, who has 3,302 career points, trails Jackie Stiles (3,393), Kelsey Mitchell (3,402), Kelsey Plum (3,527) and Caitlin Clark (3,617) on the women’s NCAA Division I career list.

Georgia Woolley scored 14 points and Sophie Burrows added 11 for Syracuse (23-5, 13-4 ACC).

Liatu King had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Pittsburgh (8-21, 2-14).

NO. 19 NOTRE DAME 79, BOSTON COLLEGE 55

BOSTON (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 19 points, Maddy Westbeld added 18 and Notre Dame overcome a poor first quarter for the win.

Notre Dame made only 4 of 18 shots in the first quarter and fell behind 21-11 heading to the second. The Irish outscored poor-shooting Boston College 18-4 in the second quarter and 42-19 in the middle periods.

Sonia Citron scored 16 and Anna DeWolfe 11 for the Fighting Irish (21-6, 11-5 ACC).

Dontavia Waggoner scored 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting for the Eagles (11-18, 3-13), who shot 30.8% overall.

VIRGINIA 73, NO. 20 LOUISVILLE 68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Camryn Taylor scored nine of her 22 points in the fourth quarter, Kymora Johnson made three free throws in the last 14.6 seconds to lead Virginia to the win.

The Cavaliers are the first unranked Atlantic Coast Conference team to win in the KFC Yum! Center since it opened, ending a streak of 56 straight victories for the Cardinals.

Johnson finished with 18 points, for Virginia (14-13, 6-10), which beat its third Top 25 team. Paris Clark had 12 points and Jillian Brown 11.

Nyla Harris had 17 points and nine rebounds for Louisville (22-7, 11-5). Sydney Taylor scored 15 points and Kiki Jefforson added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.