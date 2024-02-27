No. 18 South Carolina travels to Texas A&M for conference matchup

South Carolina Gamecocks (22-5, 10-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-12, 6-8 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

South Carolina Gamecocks (22-5, 10-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-12, 6-8 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE:

The Aggies have gone 9-4 in home games. Texas A&M has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-4 against SEC opponents.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

The Aggies and Gamecocks match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.