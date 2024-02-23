No. 18 Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts San Diego after Turner’s 30-point game

San Diego Toreros (16-12, 6-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-6, 13-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (16-12, 6-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-6, 13-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on the No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Deuce Turner scored 30 points in San Diego’s 82-69 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels have gone 13-3 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Toreros are 6-7 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 4-0 in one-possession games.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 14.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Steven Jamerson II is averaging 9.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

