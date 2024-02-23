No. 17 Kentucky hosts Nelson and No. 13 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-7, 11-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (18-8, 8-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-7, 11-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (18-8, 8-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Alabama faces the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats after Grant Nelson scored 22 points in Alabama’s 98-93 overtime victory over the Florida Gators.

The Wildcats have gone 11-4 in home games. Kentucky averages 87.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 11-2 against SEC opponents. Alabama is fourth in the SEC scoring 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Mark Sears averaging 7.8.

Kentucky averages 87.6 points, 10.2 more per game than the 77.4 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 13.7 more points per game (91.0) than Kentucky gives up to opponents (77.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Rob Dillingham is averaging 15 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Sears is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 92.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

